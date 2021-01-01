From lzf
Poppy Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Turquoise - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (POPY SM E26 UL 30)
The Poppy Pendant Light by Burkhard Dammer for LZF is the perfect answer to a design that exemplifies the relationship between sustainable wood veneer and light. Believing in uniting the old with the new in each creation, the thick wood strips of this cloud-shaped creation are spaced out just right, guaranteeing a perfect ratio between illuminating any living space, yet also showing off the natural, warm glow of the material. Completely sourced by the Forest Stewardship Council, each product purchased respects the natural landscape they seek to imitate. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Globe. Color: Turquoise. Finish: Brushed Nickel