Fiesta 44 oz. Poppy Deep Dish Pie Baker
Make steaming hot meals with the versatile 10.4 in. Ceramic Poppy Orange Dish Pie Baker. This beautiful ceramic pie baker is made from lead-free china, ensuring that the food remains fresh and chemical free and that it retains all its flavors. The baker is safe for use in microwave, dishwasher, oven, and freezer, and can withstand temperatures up to 400° F. You can make a host of dishes like quiche with meat and vegetables, traditional shepherd’s pie, fruit tarts, apple and cinnamon pies, lasagna, baked pasta, and much more. The durable glaze will resist chipping and cracking while ensuring the unit remains beautiful for years to come.