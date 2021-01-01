LBAIET INC Poppy Grey Celestial 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug

Bring the galaxy into your living space with the L'Baiet Poppy Grey Celestial Rug. This rug is part of the Hanalei Collection which boosts bright yellow, orange and blue hues. Machine woven in Turkey from 100% polypropylene, it's designed to take on the occasional spill, and is easily cleaned with a light vacuuming. Finished with a durable jute backing, this rug performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding. To ensure even wear and tear, rotate your area rug occasionally. Specially crafted fibers are tightly woven for softness and long-lasting durability, this stylish rug is perfect for high-traffic areas. This dynamic design with a unique blend of fashion, function and design, this rug brings you effortless beauty with very minimal effort.