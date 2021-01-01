Poppies And Cornflowers Colorful Landscape Art II Tote Bag

poppy flower, papaver, flower, floral, botanical, wildflower, poppies, summer, spring, artistic, plants, pretty, colorful, cute, girly, romantic, flower bouquet, red, remembrance, memory, recollection, reminiscence Poppies And Cornflowers Colorful Landscape Art is a painting of red and blue wildflowers in springtime. An artistic botanical papaver artwork of flowers reminiscent of spring, summer and loved ones. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.