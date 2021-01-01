From seventy
Seventy Poplin Wrap Dress
Advertisement
Tailored cotton poplin shirt dress with a flattering wrap silhouette. Spread collar Three-quarter length sleeves with button cuffs Pullover style Self-tie waist On-seam pockets A-line skirt Dual side slits Cotton/elastane Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 45 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Modern Collections - Branded Separates > Seventy > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Seventy. Color: White. Size: 20.