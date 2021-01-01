From quoizel

Quoizel Poplar Point Outdoor Pendant Light - Color: Bronze - Size: 1 light

$299.99
In stock
Description

Add a sleek silhouette to the outdoors of your modern home with the Poplar Point Outdoor Pendant from Quoizel. Hanging from a slim chainlink, this piece accents the space beautifully, adding a contrast of smooth metal and clean panels of glass shaped into an appealing pyramid design. A large ring finial rests on top of the piece, connecting it to the chainlink. A single, elongated bulb rests within the piece, expressing a warm and even layer of light through the glass. Shape: Triangular. Color: Bronze. Finish: Old Bronze

