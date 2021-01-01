From popsockets
PopGrip - Tidepool Ultra Mint
Change your style at a moment's notice. The PopSockets PopGrip features a conveniently swappable design: just click twist and swap out PopTops for a brand new look. Snap selfies watch videos text friends and multitask like a pro. The PopSockets PopGrip gives you a secure and comfortable one-handed grip. Attach and reattach it just the way you like. This stylish grip/stand combo sticks to most tablets smartphones and cases though it may not stick to silicone or waterproof cases. Charge up wirelessly. Fuel up your phone with ease. The PopGrip is compatible with wireless charging so long as you remove the PopTop.¹ Prop it up. Get a better view for watching movies chatting with friends or just enjoying a quick video. Lean your device against your extended PopGrip to use it as a stand. ¹Wireless chargers sold separately.