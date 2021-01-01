PopSockets PopGrip Plant - Faded Stone

Add some extra support to your device with the PopGrip Plant. This convenient phone grip attaches to the back of your phone tablet e-reader or gaming device for a more comfortable grip. Designed to be eco-friendly it's made with up to 35% plant-based materials including cornstarch canola oil and castor beans to help reduce emissions. The secure grip helps you keep hold of your phone. Easily remove and re-adhere your stand as needed for a better angle. And you can use your PopGrip Plant as a convenient stand for streaming while on the go.