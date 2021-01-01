From dakota fields
Pompierie 6 Drawer Dresser Double with Mirror
This attractive dresser is a stylishly contemporary accent piece for the bedroom. It comes with a warm, elegant sandstone finish that conveys a modern appeal. It's fashioned with six spacious drawers offering plenty of storage for your clothes and accessories. Stylishly round, thin legs offer a visually striking contrast to the block style craftsmanship of the drawers and top. With a spacious top for jewelry boxes, other accessories, and even a matching mirror (available separately), it's a beautiful minimalist accent piece that you'll enjoy for years.