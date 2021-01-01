From temahome
Pombal Composition Shelving Unit by TemaHome - Color: White - Finish: Painted - (9500515248)
The Pombal Composition Shelving Unit is a classic modern piece, for 20 years, this shelving unit has been on the market. This modular piece gives the user an option to build a shelving unit that will accommodate any modern home. Made of MDF with either veneer, melamine or mat lacquer and available in fixed combinations. Assembly is required, one Pombal Starter Kit is needed per shelving unit. To expand the Pombal Composition Shelving Unit, the Pombal Composition Expansion Kit is needed. Order as many expansion kits to create the size of the shelving unit desired. For proper care, use damp cloth while preventing the use of solutions. Based in Portugal, Temahome has been defining modern simplicity with its distinct line of contemporary furniture since 1981. Minimalist style and clean lines blend with stylistic function and form to create timeless pieces that will redefine any space. Temahomes unique selection of modern furniture includes beds, tables, desks, and bookshelves that come in a variety of styles and materials. Color: White. Finish: Pure White