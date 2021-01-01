From atelier cologne
Atelier Cologne Pom lo Paradis Body & Hair Shower Gel
WHAT IT IS A citrus-forward grapefruit fragrance with the added complexity of rich Bulgarian rose and green vetiver, perfect for day or night. 8.8 oz. Made in France. NOTES Bulgarian rose Green veitver WHAT IT DOES Safe for body and hair. Made with botanical glycerin, anatural humectant to soften the skin, and without sodium laureth sulfate to minimize dryness, skin irritation, and allergies. THIS PRODUCT IS MADE WITHOUT Parabens Phthalates Paraffin liquidums GMOs Animal-derived ingredients Colorants Sulfates INGREDIENTS AQUA (WATER) SODIUM LAUROYL SARCOSINATE GLYCERIN COCAMIDOPROPYL BETAINE PEG-120 METHYL GLUCOSE DIOLEATE PARFUM (FRAGRANCE) DISODIUM COCOAMPHODIACETATE OCTOXYNOL-12 SODIUM CHLORIDE PHENOXYETHANOL LIMONENE POLYSORBATE 20 POTASSIUM SORBATE BENZOPHENONE-4 HEXYL CINNAMAL LINALOOL EDTA CITRAL TOCOPHEROL SODIUM HYDROXIDE. Fragrances - Loreal > Atelier Cologne > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Atelier Cologne.