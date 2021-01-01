From maori gifts i vicoli merch
Polynesia Maori Kiwi Bird Black Tribal Tattoo New Zealand Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
This Maori flightless Bird Kiwi tribal tattoo design in black is a wonderful gift for NZ Fans. Kiwi is named after the Maori culture and icon of New Zealand. Maoris believe that kiwi as hidden bird is protected by Tane Mahuta, the god of the forest. This is a great gift idea for men, women, grandpas, grandmas, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, boys, girls, uncles, aunties, travellers and friends who are Maori fans. Especially on birthday, B-Day, Christmas, New Year and any special occasion. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.