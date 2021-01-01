Polynesia Maori Kiwi Bird Ocean Orange Violett New Zealand Raglan Baseball Tee

This Maori flightless Bird Kiwi tribal tattoo design in orange violett is a great gift for NZ Fans. Kiwi is named after the Maori culture and icon of New Zealand. Maoris believe that kiwi as hidden bird is protected by Tane Mahuta, the god of the forest. This is a great gift idea for men, women, grandpas, grandmas, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, boys, girls, uncles, aunties, travellers and friends who are Maori fans. Especially on birthday, B-Day, Christmas, New Year and any special occasion. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem