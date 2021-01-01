Mainstays Blue Polyester Taffeta Spiral Pop-up Laundry Hamper with Zippered Lid

Easy to use and store away out of sight. This item is ideal for dorm rooms, apartments and smaller spaces. It conveniently folds up to save space and easily pops back into place when needed. The hook-style clasps keep it folded while in storage. It is made of polyester taffeta and constructed with a spiral steel frame for maximum support and durability. The zipped lid is perfect for heading outdoors to the laundromat, keeping your clothes secured and hidden from view if needed. Almost anything can be stored: dry cleaning, laundry, winter clothing, shoes, toys, crafts, sleeping bags, and much more.