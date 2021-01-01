Ermenegildo Zegna Polycarbonate 21-Inch Suitcase With Leather Handles

Hardside spinner with a lightweight polycarbonate shell Leather top handle Leather top push-button expandable handle Zip-around closure Leather name tag TSA-approved lock Leather side handle Four spinner wheels Three inside pockets Fully lined Polycarbonate Made in Italy SPECIFICATIONS 14W x 21H x 9.5D ABOUT THE BRAND In 1910, designer Ermenegildo Zegna founded his still family-run company in the Northern Italian town of Trivero. Famed for its meticulous tailoring and luxury fabrics sourced from around the world, the label remains at the forefront of menswear, continuing its precise attention to modern cuts and launching innovative designer collaborations. Men Accessories - Leather Goods > Ermenegildo Zegna > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ermenegildo Zegna. Color: Black.