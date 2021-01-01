Delicate fringe and colorful beading gives the geometric print on this pillow a slight textured effect while natural cotton infuses inviting warmth. Adorned with tassels, this pillow offers a chic yet timeless look that suits a variety of styles. Choose multiple colors for the shade that best fits your home and layer solids, prints, or woven pieces to create a custom look. From vibrant rustic decor to monochromatic contemporary design, this pillow enhances any home with warmth and a crisp aesthetic. Rizzy Home Poly filled pillow 14-in x 26-in Natural 100% Cotton Indoor Decorative Pillow in Off-White | T16392