Quoizel Pollock Pendant Light - Color: Black - Size: 4 light

Inspired by abstract expressionism, the Pollock Pendant by Quoizel brings an artful touch to any modern space. Dropped from a circular canopy and steel downrod, a cube-shaped frame encloses candelabra suspended at its center. A series of metal bands adorn each side of the cube, creating a striking visual that demands the attention of a room. Its tubular candleholders present incandescent lamps, emitting a glow that permeates its expressive walls and fills a room with warm light. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black