Superior Polka Dot Sheet Set, 600 Thread Count Cotton Blend Bedding Sets, Soft and Wrinkle Resistant Sheets with Deep Fitting Pockets - Twin XL, Orange

SUBTLE SOFTNESS. These sheets are made of a premium blend of 55% Cotton and 45% Polyester for long-lasting comfort and durability. The 600 thread count construction is buttery soft to the touch and showcases a subtle sheen for a rich and luxurious look PERFECT FIT. This 3 Piece Twin XL Sheet Set Includes: One Flat Sheet 66" x 100", One Fitted Sheet 38" x 80", and One Pillowcase 20" x 30". Our fitted sheets have high quality, durable elastic all the way around so your sheets fit snugly and neatly throughout the night. The pocket measures 15" deep, and fits mattresses 6 to 18" thick, ideal for pillowtops, luxury mattresses, and adjustable beds CLASSIC STYLE. Available in a variety of colors, these polka dot sheet sets will look beautiful in a charming master bedroom, a trendy dorm room, a bright kid’s room, or a shabby chic guest room. Complete your bedroom décor with coordinating duvet cover sets, and Superior’s premium white down alternative comforters and pillows for an impressive and cozy look EASE OF CARE. This beautiful bedding is colorfast and machine washable. For drying, tumble dry low and remove promptly from dryer. Always follow care label instructions for best results. The naturally wrinkle resistant quality of the cotton and polyester blend makes these bedding sets look picture perfect, right out of the dryer GUARANTEE: PLEASE CHECK “SOLD BY” SELLER NAME. Only Superior and Impressions products sold by Amazon.com or Prime sellers are guaranteed genuine. Upon receipt, please confirm that your product says Superior or Impressions on the care label as well as HOME CITY INC as the manufacturer. If it does not, please contact Amazon and us immediately