Ritz Polka Dot Reversible Absorbent Microfiber Dish Drying Mat, 21-inch by 14-inch, Ocean Blue
PROTECT DELICATE STEMWARE. This plush microfiber dish drying mat acts as a cushion to protect delicate dishes and stemware from damage while also protecting your kitchen surfaces from wear and tear. HIGHLY ABSORBENT, QUICK DRYING. Constructed from 100-percent polyester microfiber, this dish drying mat is highly absorbent and requires little maintenance. Our fog-free drying mats keep your dishes and glassware looing clean and spotless. REVERSIBLE COLOR. This vibrant multi-colored polka dot drying mat reverses to a coordinating solid pop of color. Offered in six rich color options, these drying mats are the perfect functional addition to your kitchen décor. CONVENIENT STORAGE. The three panel top quilting ensures easy folding for storage. Measuring 21-inches by 14 inches, this dish mat covers a large surface area perfect for drying larger pots, pans and dishes. EASY CLEAN. For the best results, wash before first use. Machine washable; machine wash cold, tumble dry low.