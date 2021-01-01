From ippolita
Ippolita Polished Rock Candy Black Onyx & 18K Yellow Gold Ring
From the 18K Gold Polished Rock Candy Collection Polished black onyx defines bold statement ring Black onyx 18k yellow gold Width, 1" Imported ABOUT THE BRAND Italian artist and designer Ippolita Rostagno founded her luxury jewelry house in New York City in 1999. Having studied sculpture and ceramics at the Istituto d'Arte in Florence, Rostagno embraces organic shapes and a fluid, timeless aesthetic. Today, her colorful creations are designed for everyday wear and finely crafted in18K gold, silver and precious stones. Fashion Jewelry - Ippolita Gold > Ippolita > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ippolita. Color: Gold/Black. Size: 7.