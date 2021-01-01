Polaris Outdoor Post Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (344850-1011)

The Polaris Outdoor Post Light from Hubbardton Forge brings lasting light and style to exteriors. Its angular silhouette includes a handblown clear glass shade in a rectangular shape that offers a modern appeal. Inside, a mesh diffuser in the same form houses its incandescent light source, glowing warmly when the lamp is illuminated. This fixture is handcrafted using weather-resistant materials and finishes, ensuring resilience and style through harsh weather conditions. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Square. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting