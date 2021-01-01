Hubbardton Forge Polaris Outdoor Chandelier - Color: Gold - Size: 4 light

Bring a delightful look to outdoor spaces with the Polaris Outdoor Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge. This striking fixture begins with a circular canopy that sends a slender downrod to four arms. Thick clear glass shades drop at their ends, each with an inner mesh shade housing an incandescent bulb. Its light glows through the textured shade to illuminate the robust glass and offer a welcoming layer of light over its surroundings. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Gold. Additional Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Dark Smoke. Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting, Hand-Forged Iron Lighting