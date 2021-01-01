Polaris Led Light Gold Pendant 3500D5RG

Multi-sided, clear crystals provide unique appearance and distinctive lightingIllumination comes from a dimmable, integrated LED bulbcolor temperature: 3000KLumens: 4000adjustable hanging wireenergy savingfeature clear crystals.The Polaris collection is the epitome of "cool" in lighting, because each of the fixtures has rectangular, elegant-cut crystals that look like ice cubes, gracefully suspended from a stainless-steel base with a bright gold finish. Designed for rooms with higher ceilings, these fixtures are definitely stylistic attention-getters.