Jaipur Living Polaris Gray 6 ft. x 6 ft. Geometric Round Area Rug, Gray/Blue

Capturing the beauty of antique Turkish rugs, the indoor-outdoor Polaris collection combines admired traditional designs with a durable, light-weight polypropylene construction. The Norwich area rug's playful marquis pattern boasts serene, washed tones of aqua, gray, and off-white. The low pile and easy-to-clean material of this floor covering proves perfect for patios, dining spaces, and high-traffic rooms. Made of 100% polypropylene for livable durability and increased resilience. Color: Gray/Blue.