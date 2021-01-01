From maui jim
Maui Jim Pokowai Arch
Please click for more information about PolarizedPlus2 technology. Pair the Maui Jim Pokowai Arch shades with any look for an outdoor-ready vibe. Lightweight, thin Grilamid frame designed for longer wear time. Features a saddle-style bridge with adjustable nose pads for added comfort. Pin Hinge. Lens options: â¢ Translucent Matte/Grey-Blue Hawaii - Blue mirror coating provides a stylish new look. â¢ Olive Tortoise/HCL Bronze - Versatile in changing conditions with a warm tint. â¢ Black Matte/Neutral Grey - Highest light reduction for rich color and contrast. Logo hit at temples. Cloth case included. Imported. Measurements: Eye Size: 56 1 2 mm Bridge: 17 mm Temple Size: 136 mm Weight: 0.8 oz