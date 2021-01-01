Pokanoket Paisley 6 Piece Duvet Cover Set
Description
Features:Product Type: Duvet CoverSet/Single: Set (matching pieces included)Mattress Size: Style: TraditionalColor: Pattern: PaisleyMaterial: Microfiber / PolyesterMaterial Composition: Cotton Quality: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoMold Resistant: NoOdor Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoTear Resistant: NoBed Bug Resistant: NoDust Mite Resistant: NoAntimicrobial: NoLint Free: NoNon-Pilling: NoMoisture Wicking: NoWrinkle Resistant: NoThread Count: Comforter Included: Duvet Cover Included: YesDuvet Corner Ties: YesDuvet or Comforter Material: Polyester / MicrofiberDuvet or Comforter Color: Duvet Insert Included: NoFill Material: Quilt/Coverlet/Bedspread Included: Throw Blanket Included: NoThrow Blanket/Coverlet Material: Throw Blanket Color: Hand Woven Throw Blanket/Coverlet: Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: NoWindow Treatment Type: Curtain/Drape/Valance Material: Curtain/Drape/Valance Color: Number of Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: Pillow Shams Included: YesSham Type (Size: Full/Queen): StandardSham Material: PolyesterSham Type (Size: King/Cal Kind): KingSham Color (Color: Brown / Blue): BlueNumber of Pillow Shams Included: 2Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: YesThrow/Decorative Pillow Type: Throw pillowThrow/Decorative Pillow Material: PolyesterThrow/Decorative Pillow Color (Color: Brown / Blue): BlueNumber of Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: 3Throw/Decorative Pillow Shape (Color: Brown / Blue): Square;RectangularThrow/Decorative Pillow Closure: ButtonsRemovable Throw/Decorative Pillow Cover (Color: Brown / Blue): YesPillowcases Included: NoNumber of Pillowcases Included: Pillowcase Material: Pillowcase Color: Pillowcase Type: Sheets Included: NoSheet Type Included: Sheet Material: Fully Elasticized Fitted Sheet: Number of Sheets Included: Brushed Sheets: Maximum Mattress Thickness Accommodated: Sheets Included Thread Count: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Included: NoDust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Material: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Color: Laundry Sack Included: NoMattress Pad Included: NoGender: Gender NeutralReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Material: Oversized: NoFringe: NoHandmade: NoCleaning Method: Machine washableDrying Method: Tumble dryIron Safe : NoLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, and separatelyCountry of Origin: PakistanTheme (Color: Brown / Blue): No ThemeHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWarmth Level: Edges: Standard/StraightFabric Type/Texture (Color: Brown / Blue): StandardClosure Type: ButtonConstruction: Stitching: Hand Quilted: Fill Weight (oz): Fill Power (Color: Brown / Blue): Life Stage: AdultPieces Included (Size: Full/Queen): 1 Duvet cover, 2 standard shams and 3 pillowsPieces Included (Size: King/Cal Kind): 1 Duvet cover, 2 king shams and 3 pillowsSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalKid's Subject: No SubjectNumber of Pieces Included: 6Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:FIRA Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified (Color: Brown / Blue): NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number (Color: Brown / Blue): USDA/NOP License Expiry Date (Color: Brown / Blue): ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: