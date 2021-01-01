From l*space
L*Space Pointelle Rib Camacho Bottoms Classic
The L*Space Pointelle Rib Camacho Bottoms are sleek and updated iteration to the beloved Sandy Bottom. Crafted in a ribbed fabric and seamless finish, they're the bottoms you need when want optimal comfort. Seamless construction. Rib stitch detail. 89% nylon, 11% spandex. Made in the USA and imported. Hand wash, dry flat. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.