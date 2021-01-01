From nearly natural
Nearly Natural Poinsettia, Puff Ivy and Holly Berry Artificial Silk Arrangements, Red
Capture seasonal cheer with this artificial arrangement Boasting lifelike poinsettias delicately nestled against puff Ivy in addition to variegated Holly leaves and berries. Reaching 20” high from an accompanying planter, It makes for an ideal centerpiece on a dining room table. Shop with confidence knowing our floral and plant collections. . . "Looks so real, they're Nearly Natural! " Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head Designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry. . Nature Overall product dimensions: 20 in. H x 51 in. W x 20 in. D; planter/vase dimensions: H: 7 in. W: 20 in. D: 11 in. Silk arrangements are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. Measurements are from the bottom of the pot/planter to the furthest extended Flower or leaf on the arrangement. Width Dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched Dimension. No maintenance required; no watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Makes for an enchanting centerpiece. Evokes seasonal cheer. Can be reused year after year. Includes an accompanying planter.