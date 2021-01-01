From rosdorf park
Pogue 5 - Light Lantern Globe Chandelier with Rope Accents
This stylish globe pendant is a classic update, combining modern and retroelements. The lamp is made of metal, has an adjustable chain and hollow spherical shadow, and has a solid appearance, which can create a transparent and flat appearance. Multiple light bulbs are exposed, making the design more industrially attractive. The traditional design has received a charming upgrade in this five-lamp spherical chandelier! This luminaire is refined with fashionable metal craftsmanship, with an open spherical frame composed of rolling element sides, providing a flickering and incandescent accent for any space that requires ambient lighting.