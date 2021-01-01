From the holiday aisle
Poche Kiss Me Ruffle Kitchen Apron
Put on kiss me the apron and party for St. Patrick's day. It has created for home chefs and Ruffles cute apron. The flattered dress-like design makes This Kiss Me Ruffle Kitchen Apron great gift for St. Patrick's day, holidays, birthdays, hen parties/bachelorette parties, wedding shower, tea parties and housewarming. Flattered dress shape with long straps to fit your body, come with the extra-long neck and waist straps that can wrap around and tied in the front, it fits most sizes and is suitable for women in all ages. Quality you can rely on it are made with high quality woven 100% cotton to prevent grease spot spill and protect your clothes from getting dirty. Chef apron is perfect for home kitchen, working shop and more. Apron is machine washable, the simple yarn dyed fabric has been treated with a soil release finish to keep it looking crisp and professional. This apron is a great basic kitchen essential with multiple colors for your choices to mix and match with your home and kitchen, this apron coordinates with most kitchen.