Justice Design Group PNA-8437-55-PLET-LED1-700 Porcelina 5.5" Regency 1 Light LED ADA Compliant Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall
Justice Design Group PNA-8437-55-PLET-LED1-700 Porcelina 5.5" Regency 1 Light LED ADA Compliant Wall Sconce The Porcelina Collection was created to offer large-scale fixtures that complement our extensive Limoges Collection of translucent porcelain. The sculpted surfaces of these faux porcelain shades capture the classic, yet contemporary, designs of the delicate “Impressions” of the Limoges Collection.Features:Comes with rectangular synthetic shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade made of faux porcelain resin5 Year Limited WarrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 5.5"Height: 7.5"Extension: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9Wattage: 9Voltage: 120vDimmable: YesLED: YesColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 700Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9Wattage: 9Voltage: 120vDimmable: YesLED: YesColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 700 Brushed Nickel