From plutus brands
Plutus Zebra Zebra Print Velvet Luxury Throw Pillow Rectangular
Advertisement
Luxury, trendy and definitely a conversation starter. Made from the finest materials to dazzle your eyes and feed your senses. Give your guests and vistors something to think about! Insert included. plutus granite cheetah embroydery luxury throw pillow. The fabric of this luxury pillow is a blend of Viscose, Poly, Cotton, Viscose.*Colors: Granite*Fabric Origin: India. Pillows are Handmade in USA*Double Sided pillow*Invisible zipper enclosure for a tailored look*All seams are over-locked and stitched for a professional finish*Pattern placement may vary slightly*Pillow measurements are seam to seam from the inside*Pillows include *Made in USA* Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Polyfill Insert*Dry Clean recommended*Fabric Content: Ground: 38% Viscose, 32% Poly, 30% Cotton Embroydery: 100% Viscose*Pattern: Embroydery*Flammability: CAL 117-2013, NFPA 260, UFAC I*Cleaning Code: Spot Clean, and Dry Clean only*Due to monitor differences, actual colors may vary slightly from what appears online. Color: Tribal, Size: 12" x 20"