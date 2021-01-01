From dakota fields
Plush Throw
The MHF home blue striped medallion throw blanket creates an updated fashion-forward spin to the classic striped print. Ultra-soft and luxurious this throw will bring a new level of coziness and comfort to any space. Blue and white medallion prints create a striped pattern that will elevate any decor. The perfect weight for year-round use. Machine washable for added convenience. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Remove promptly from dryer. Do not iron. The digital images displayed have the most accurate color possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, we are not responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.