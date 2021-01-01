From isotonic
Isotonic 12" Plush Support Performance Twin Mattress
Advertisement
Want to take advantage of today's newest comfort technology without breaking the bank? The Isotonic Mattress is made with a top layer of Premium Airflow Foam and a middle layer of Supportive Performance Foam, which is more advanced than traditional memory foam. The Supportive Performance Foam increases the level of support without compromising comfort. It also reduces pressure on critical areas of the body, including hips and shoulders, to prevent tossing and turning throughout the night. Unlike memory foam, Supportive Performance Foam sleeps cool. It is not temperature sensitive, so heat dissipates quickly, keeping you cool and dry all night long. The base consists of resiliency foam, designed to keep your mattress supportive, comfortable and durable. This mattress also features a knit, moisture-wicking cover. This mattress is proudly 100% American made and 100% hypoallergenic.