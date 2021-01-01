From butter london
Plush Rush Lipstick - Impulsive by Butter London for Women - 0.12 oz Lipstick
A red creme plumping lipstickPure lip decadence delivering firm, fuller lips. ÃÂ Captivating colour in the most cushiony, velvety texture. ÃÂ Feels like a pillow top on your lips!Plumping effect - Stimulates collagen production for fuller, firmer lips100% saw immediate increase in lip fullnessÃÂ 34% increase in lip moisture over time.Accentuate curvesÃÂ Cushion feelÃÂ Creamy textureMoisturize over timeMood boostingDirections: Apply to lips for one swipe colorNet Weight: 3.5 g / 0.12 oz. Ingredients: Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire DÃ¢ÂÂ Abeille, Octyldodecyl Stearate, Silica, Ozokerite, Cera Carnauba/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire de Carnauba, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Cetyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Candelilla Cera/Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax/Cire de Candelilla, Menthoxypropanediol, Tribehenin, Sorbitan Isostearate, Aqua (Water/Eau), Glycerin, Alcohol, Vitex Agnus Castus Extract, Lecithin, Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Tocopherol, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Aroma (Flavor), Geraniol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), CI 19140 (Yellow 5 Lake), CI 15850 (Red 6 Lake), CI 15850 (Red 7 Lake), CI 73360 (Red 30 Lake).