SensorPEDIC Plush Deep Pocket Polyester King Mattress Pad, White

Receive lasting comfort year round with the SensorPEDIC All Seasons Reversible Mattress Pad, featuring a reversible design that allows you to customize your sleep experience to the perfect temperature. One side offers a cool, breathable quilted fabric top that will help keep your body temperature cooler during spring and summer months. The opposite side of warm, hypoallergenic quilted sherpa fleece provides warming softness during fall and winter months. This mattress pad also features a stretch-to-fit bedskirt that fits mattresses up to 18" deep, ensuring this pad stays in place night after night. Color: White.