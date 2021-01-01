From r&m richards
R&M Richards - Plus Winter Gown with Sleeves and Sequin Detail
A maxi dress fit for the most special of Winter evening events. 7/8 sleeves and a high round neckline keep you covered and warm with a column-style silhouette creating clean lines over the hips and straight down to the hem. The waist is accentuated with 3 tiers of glittering sequins and a cascading free-flowing ruffle falling from him to hem. Product Details Maxi length Column style 7/8 sleeves Sequined waist Sequin ruffle Fabric & Care Dress: 95% Polyester 5% Spandex Mesh:100% Nylon Lining: 100% Polyester Spot Clean Or Hand Wash Cold. No Bleach. Lay Flat To Dry. Do Not Iron. Do Not Apply Heat Or Steam. Do Not Dry Clean Imported Style: 3780W