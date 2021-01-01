From lee
Lee Plus Size Wrinkle Free Long Sleeve Tunic
Advertisement
Bangladesh 100% cotton imported button closure machine wash flattering fit. this classic tunic features a slimming a-line cut for a flattering fit. with an elongated design and a drop-back hem, this top provides extra coverage for versatile wear. wrinkle-free fabric. straight from your closet to the street, no ironing board required. this women's tunic is made with wrinkle-resistant fabric that stays fresh all day long. a lifetime of quality. for over 100 years, lee has produced quality apparel with durability and long-lasting construction in mind. lee is committed to designing clothing that conforms to your body, allowing you to move through life freely.