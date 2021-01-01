From the north face
The North Face Plus Size Motivation High-Rise Tights
Advertisement
Please note, the logo and hardware color may vary in styles marked as Prior Season. The North Face Plus Size Motivation High-Rise Tights give you an amazing fit, breath great, and are perfect for training. Compression fit that keeps everything tight to the body for maximum support during high-performance activity. FlashDry â¢ FlashDry technology transports moisture away from the body, promotes rapid drying, and increases breathability. High waistband with an internal drawcord and a concealed pocked. Gives you shaping where it is needed. Branding on the exterior of the waistband in back. 88% nylon, 12% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 35 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 17 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 1X, inseam S. Please note that measurements may vary by size.