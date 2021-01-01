NYDJ Plus Size Plus Size Marilyn Straight Jeans in Tropicale

The NYDJ Plus Size Marilyn Straight Jeans in Tropicale have a straight leg and higher rise that sits just above the natural waist for a comfortable fit and slim silhouette. Lift Tuck TechnologyÂ® lifts and shapes curves so you instantly appear one size smaller. Patented crisscross panel trims the tummy. Tropicale is a light blue rinse with artistic whiskers and hand sanding. Classic five-pocket construction. Contrast topstitching. Belt loop waistband. Zipper fly and button closure. 59% cotton, 20% viscose, 13% modal, 6% polyester, 2% spandex. Machine wash cold, line dry. Made in the USA. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 43 in Inseam: 32 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size 14W, inseam 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.