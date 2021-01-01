NYDJ Plus Size Plus Size Linen Cropped Wide Leg Pants in Oxford Navy

Spruce up your day by wearing the NYDJ Plus Size Linen Cropped Wide Leg Pants in Oxford Navy. Featuring a classic button and zip-fly closure, with five-pocket construction and belt loops throughout â meeting mid-rise to above ankle with a wide pant leg. Plus size fit is cut roomier for better fit and excellent ease of movement. Traditional five-pocket design. Straight, finished hem. 53% linen, 45% viscose, 2% elastane. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 38 in Outseam: 37 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 13 in Back Rise: 17 in Leg Opening: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size 14W, inseam 25. Please note that measurements may vary by size.