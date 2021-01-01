No more VPL with the Madewell Plus Size Jezebel Bodysuit added to your wardrobe, as the bodysuit is crafted with a thong back, snap-button inseam, and crew neckline. Pull-over design. Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs. Body-hugging silhouette. 56% cotton, 38% polyester, 6% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Shoulder to Crotch: 32 in Product measurements were taken using size 1X. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.