From fruit of the loom
Fruit Of The Loom Plus Size Beyond Soft Cotton Unlined Underwire Bra
100% Cotton 90% Cotton, 10% Spandex Indonesia Hand Wash Only This soft cotton bra provides a natural looking lift with encased underwire support and full coverage, unlined cups. The molded seamless bra cups and sides have 10 percentage spandex, so they hug your body with a flexible fit and provide a natural lift. This soft cotton bra provides a natural looking lift with encased underwire support and full coverage, unlined cups. The molded seamless bra cups and sides have 10% Spandex, so they hug your body with a flexible fit and provide a natural lift. Extra wide, smoothing sides help reduce the appearance of side and back bulge and are designed to appear seamless under clothing. U-back provides additional back smoothing. Super soft, elastic bottom band helps anchor the bra, so no pulling or tugging throughout the day. Extra wide and adjustable straps offer comfortable support without digging or pinching. Padded back hook and eye closure make it easy to put on and take off. Supportive for full figures, this plus size bra style includes g cups. Weave type: Knit If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.