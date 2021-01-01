From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Plumley Scalloped 24 in. H x 18 in. W Glam Irregular Framed Gold Wall Mirror
The Plumley mirror communicates a warm yet sophisticated decor theme on your wall with its lovely design. It features a rectangular shape with four scalloped corners, rounded to provide an elegant curvature. The gold leaf finish heightens this elegance, taking cues from glamorous design principles with a striking, warm color palette. The frame itself was made from a quality blend of wooden material, making it lightweight and easy to move and hang. Its overall dimensions are 18 inches wide by 24 inches tall, allowing the Plumley to function as a statement-making replacement for wall art in your living room, bedroom, entryway, or dining room. The Plumley also looks fantastic as a bathroom vanity mirror, looking excellent over a single or double vanity. Its smaller size makes it fantastic for hanging in multiples, creating a stellar wall display. Hang this mirror over a console table, above your mantle, or flanking your bed to give your home a much-needed refresh. Installation of the Plumley mirror only takes a matter of minutes with metal D-ring hangers attached vertically and horizontally for a versatile, no-hassle hanging process.