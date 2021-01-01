From hubbardton forge
Plume LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (135007-1087)
Advertisement
The Plume LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a dynamic and dramatic addition to spaces that is named after its feather-shaped steel shades. Handcrafted by skilled artisans, this design from David Martin was created while working with folded paper models. These crisp metal diffuser shades shape and shield energy-efficient light sources nestled within, lending an even layer of illumination to spaces. A branching, circular structure lends this pendant light an abstract feel as its artful and contemporary form adds a geometric touch to the rooms it brightens. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting