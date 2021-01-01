Boucheron Plume de Paon 18K Rose Gold & Diamond Peacock Feather Ring

From the Plume de Paon Collection. A free-spirited creator, Fr d ric Boucheron knew how to suffuse every piece in his collections with a touch of lightness. Almost a century later, the designs coming out of the workshops still carry in them the expression of freedom. The beauty and delicacy of the peacock's feather motif is captured in blushing pink gold, elegantly wrapping the finger in a pav of 96 round diamonds. A lovely wedding band option for the modern bride. Round diamonds, 0.34 tcw 18K rose gold, 3.19 grams Made in Italy SIZE Width, about 0.25". Fine Jewelry - Fine Jewelry > Boucheron > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Boucheron. Color: Rose Gold. Size: 5.75.