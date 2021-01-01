Ployester Fabric Sofa 71"W
Description
Features:With a comfortable seat and glossy metal legs make this piece an eye-catching addition to your home. Appropriated size to make this welcome to living room.Make a statement in the living room, den, recreation area, family room or apartment with this inviting modern sofa with flared arms. Delve deep in both comfort and conversation.Upholstered in quality polyester, Remark features padded cushions and the line that heighten your space. This modern sofa is perfect for mid-century and contemporary décor.Product Type: SofaDesign: StandardReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Mattress Included: NoSeating Capacity - to Migrate: 700Upholstery Material: 100% PolyesterUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Beige Polyester): BeigeUpholstery Color (Fabric: Gray Polyester): GrayUpholstery Color (Fabric: Red Polyester): RedUpholstery Color (Fabric: Blue Polyester): BlueLeg Color: BlackPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: MetalLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Coil SpringBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: Wipe clean with a damp cloth with soap and waterDurability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Flared ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Loose backPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 700Weight Capacity Per Seat: 250Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseFoam Density: 1.6 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernJoinery: Mattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: Component Connector: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: WaterproofSeating Capacity (SC): License Product: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: SCS Certified: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Lacey Act Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: