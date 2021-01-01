Robert Abbey Plexus Shaded AL Plexus 18" Table Lamp with Dupioni Silk Shade Polished Nickel / Lucite Lamps Table Lamps

Robert Abbey Plexus Shaded AL Plexus 18" Table Lamp with Dupioni Silk Shade Features Constructed from metal with lucite accents Includes energy efficient Medium (E26) base LED bulbs Capable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included) Dimmer switch UL rated for dry locations Covered under Robert Abbey's 1 year manufacturer defect warranty Dimensions Height: 18-1/4" Width: 13-1/4" Depth: 9-1/2" Product Weight: 10 lbs Shade Height: 8-1/2" Shade Depth: 9-1/2" Shade Top Diameter: 17.5" Shade Bottom Diameter: 18" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 200 watts Number of Bulbs: 2 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 110 volts Bulbs Included: Yes Polished Nickel / Lucite