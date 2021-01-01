From valentino
Valentino Pleated Maxi-Skirt
Advertisement
Flared maxi-skirt with large defining pleats. Concealed side zip Pull-on style 54% cotton/46%polyester Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 40" long Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli infuses the Italian house's storied tradition with glamorous, innovative silhouettes. The brand's accessories line, Valentino Garavani, is known for its bold shoes and handbags. Designer Rtw - Valentino > Valentino > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino. Color: Pink. Size: 8.