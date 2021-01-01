36"x72" Pleated Light Filtering Fabric Shades White - Lumi Home Furnishings

Lumi Home Furnishings Temporary Shades come in a convenient pack which is perfect to have on hand whenever there is a need for providing more privacy or filtering light that enters any windows space. The unique economical, yet strong, paper construction makes our Temporary Shades long-lasting and moisture resistant. These easy to install, Cut and Stick, shades with a cordless design makes them easy to fit any window; easy to open and close without fussing with any cords. As this shade is designed to be temporary, it's perfect for renters or as a transition between more permanent styles. Installs simply by cutting to needed size, (with any standard scissors) peeling off back tape strip and attach to the window with no tools or drilling required.